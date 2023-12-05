iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.59. The stock had a trading volume of 774,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,415. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.67 and its 200-day moving average is $105.56.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

