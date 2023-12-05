J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. J. M. Smucker updated its FY24 guidance to $9.25-$9.65 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:SJM traded up $5.22 on Tuesday, reaching $117.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,188. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -661.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.59. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,033,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 802,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,357,000 after buying an additional 236,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after buying an additional 197,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

