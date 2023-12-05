Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $10.38 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 617.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total transaction of $4,786,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,791 shares of company stock worth $98,841,819 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:TDG traded down $12.32 on Tuesday, reaching $955.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,941. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $892.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $870.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $599.42 and a 1-year high of $1,013.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

