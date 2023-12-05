Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $16.99 Million Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 1.15% of Cannae worth $16,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cannae by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cannae by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cannae by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cannae by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cannae by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens cut their target price on Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,601.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNNE stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.09. 74,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.88). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

