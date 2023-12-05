Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $9.60 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3,472.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,646 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.2 %

ACGL traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.84. 242,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,262. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $59.10 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

