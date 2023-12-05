Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $10.67 Million in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 593,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,671,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,907 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 137.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,088,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after acquiring an additional 839,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 86.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after acquiring an additional 684,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,428 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $116,390.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,079.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of IAS traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,367,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,511. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 277.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Integral Ad Science from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

