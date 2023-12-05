Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes $21.01 Million Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 760,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,007,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Protagonist Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTGX. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 935,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 107,490 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 128,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 24,833 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.18. 145,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,365. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.
