JMP Securities Cuts Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target to $140.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.11.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.97. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 356.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 42.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

