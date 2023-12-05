JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HOOD. Mizuho dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.27.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,065.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $883,510.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,632.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 510,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,833,737. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

