JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $539.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.05 million.

JOAN traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. 522,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,644. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JOANN by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on JOAN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

