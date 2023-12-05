JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $539.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.05 million.

JOANN Trading Down 23.6 %

Shares of JOAN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,585. JOANN has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in JOANN by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 358,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 48,682 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JOANN by 23,467.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JOAN. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on JOANN from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

