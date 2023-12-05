Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.55-10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $158.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.77. The stock has a market cap of $382.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 69,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

