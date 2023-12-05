JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $49.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on YY. BOCOM International lowered JOYY from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.49. JOYY has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is -68.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 497,089.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,709,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,266,000 after buying an additional 2,709,138 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $29,055,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after buying an additional 906,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after buying an additional 751,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

