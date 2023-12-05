JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,556 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JMST stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 628,371 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1445 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.