KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035,935 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.03% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KALV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 682.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter.

KALV stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $305.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KALV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

In related news, Director Albert Cha sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

