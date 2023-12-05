Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,320,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 16,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on BZ shares. UBS Group cut shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Macquarie downgraded Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kanzhun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun
Kanzhun Stock Performance
Shares of Kanzhun stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. Kanzhun has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $26.26.
Kanzhun Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.
Kanzhun Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.
Further Reading
