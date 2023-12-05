Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,320,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 16,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BZ shares. UBS Group cut shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Macquarie downgraded Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kanzhun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BZ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,502,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,108,000 after purchasing an additional 973,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,222,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,993,000 after buying an additional 124,811 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 12.3% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,932,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,545 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,107,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,061,000 after acquiring an additional 413,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kanzhun by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kanzhun stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. Kanzhun has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

Kanzhun Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.