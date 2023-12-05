Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 290 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average is $80.33. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

