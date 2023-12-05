KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth about $23,701,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in KBR by 2.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 278,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in KBR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 400,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KBR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in KBR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 261,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,584,082.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Trading Down 0.3 %

KBR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,302. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.84.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KBR’s payout ratio is -34.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

