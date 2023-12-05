Keenan Capital LLC Buys 87,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Keenan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for approximately 7.5% of Keenan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Keenan Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Datadog worth $42,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $116.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,689. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.44. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of -984.83, a PEG ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $6,280,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,977,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $1,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,460,914.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $6,280,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,977,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,808 shares of company stock valued at $35,348,424 over the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

