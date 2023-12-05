Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $43.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 1.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Key Tronic during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 564.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 88,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

