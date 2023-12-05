KOK Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $991,999.78 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $9.31 million and approximately $991,999.78 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded up 102.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00016371 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,894.04 or 0.99999289 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008612 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003604 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0172226 USD and is up 3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $970,698.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

