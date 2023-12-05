Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KR. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Shares of KR opened at $44.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Kroger has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $622,480,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Kroger by 5,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $156,126,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Kroger by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

