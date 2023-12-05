L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 876.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 175,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,388,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Raymond James upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $199.28 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $227.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

