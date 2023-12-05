Lbp Am Sa Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lbp Am Sa raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $128.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

