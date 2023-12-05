Lbp Am Sa Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Lbp Am Sa raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,189 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OMC opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.