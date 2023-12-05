Lbp Am Sa Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lbp Am Sa lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 80,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after buying an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 387.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after buying an additional 91,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $155.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.01 and its 200-day moving average is $164.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

