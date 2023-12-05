Lbp Am Sa Sells 14,228 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Lbp Am Sa lowered its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,228 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $51.86 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCEP. Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.91) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

