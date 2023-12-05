Lbp Am Sa Sells 17,334 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lbp Am Sa cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,334 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE NKE opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $174.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.67. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

