Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Position Reduced by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 69.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,178 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEGN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.01.

Legend Biotech Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average is $67.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 40.03% and a negative net margin of 207.24%. The company had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

