Lewis Capital Management LLC Sells 6,126 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Lewis Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the period. A10 Networks comprises about 3.8% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lewis Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of A10 Networks worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEN traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 69,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,388. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $946.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.07.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.54 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $62,430.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,920.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

ATEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

