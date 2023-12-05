Linker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Linker Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Linker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,551,077. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $253.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

