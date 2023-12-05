LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 55.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in LKQ by 44.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

LKQ Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

