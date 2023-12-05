Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) will release its 10/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 6th. Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $460.70. 496,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,852. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $467.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after acquiring an additional 359,402 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 584,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $212,816,000 after purchasing an additional 269,653 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,532,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,712,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday. Evercore set a $475.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.42.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

