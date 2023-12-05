Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $545.00 at TD Cowen

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $540.00 to $545.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s current price.
LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore set a $475.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.42.
Lululemon Athletica Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after buying an additional 1,023,578 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $278,751,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $180,458,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.
Featured Articles
