LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Increased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1,166.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 69,765 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,150,000 after buying an additional 3,173,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,692 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.75. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.63%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

