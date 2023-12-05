Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stake Lifted by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,056 shares during the period. Macy’s accounts for approximately 1.7% of West Tower Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. West Tower Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Macy’s worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,213,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,424,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on M. Evercore ISI began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

