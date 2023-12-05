Maiar DEX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51,680.07 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $29.79 million and $51,680.07 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00016405 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,910.02 or 0.99944067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010054 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008579 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000751 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $71,337.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.