Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 2.0% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after buying an additional 156,608 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,725,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,922,000 after buying an additional 202,888 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $256.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.70. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.