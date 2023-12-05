Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,528 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.56. 429,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,554. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.04. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

