Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 580 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after buying an additional 2,053,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,072,000 after buying an additional 1,629,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,447,000 after buying an additional 1,288,888 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GS traded down $8.59 on Tuesday, hitting $340.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,363. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $379.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

