Marco Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,823 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.34. 15,068,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,950,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $54.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

