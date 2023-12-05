Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.5% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $13,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.71. 942,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,471. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.