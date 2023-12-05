Marco Investment Management LLC Has $10.79 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,795,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,541,229. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.08. The company has a market cap of $267.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.