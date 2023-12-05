Marco Investment Management LLC Has $8.88 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Medtronic by 307.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Medtronic by 109.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Medtronic by 20.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,506. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.