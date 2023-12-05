Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 31,370 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Intel Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,049,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,778,563. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $175.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $45.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

