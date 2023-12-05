Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 16,631 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,186 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,631 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $21,488,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Oracle by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Oracle by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 757,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $90,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.3 %

ORCL traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.33. 1,668,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,717,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

