Marco Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.22. 7,484,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,925,352. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $160.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

