Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,095,813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,873,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,450,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,236,678,000 after purchasing an additional 310,250 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,632,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,338,000 after purchasing an additional 444,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,138,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,352,000 after purchasing an additional 525,596 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.01. The stock had a trading volume of 157,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,691. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $201.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

