Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MRVL. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.17.

MRVL stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.02, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.92%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.6% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

