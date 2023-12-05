Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $70.00 at UBS Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.17.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

MRVL stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of -80.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $510,085,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

